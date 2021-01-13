The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn (QEH) has received the generous donation of a transperineal medical couch, worth £13,720, from the Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group.

The couch will be central to the recently-launched precision-point transperineal service at QEH which allows prostate biopsies to be taken using local rather than general anaesthetic.

The innovative new urology service will transform the standard of care for patients by enabling safer and more effective biopsies, increasing capacity and reducing waiting times.

Medical staff at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital. (43942460)

Dr Cristian Ilie, urology consultant and clinical lead at the QEH, said: “We are enormously grateful to the Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group for their donation.

"Launching the Precision-Point Transperineal service has had a positive impact on both patients and staff, and the new couch will further improve the care that our patients receive.

"We’d like to say a huge thank you to them and their generous donors.”

The Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group has previously donated couches to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, and James Paget Hospital, Gorleston.

The group is run by volunteers and offers information and support to those affected by prostate cancer through meetings and events for patients, families and friends.

John Ladd, Chairman of the Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group, said: “We are indebted to all the individuals, firms and organisations throughout Norfolk who have donated the monies, which has made possible our Support Group’s provision of couches, to each of our region’s three main hospitals.

"We have already seen the tremendous benefits to patients, by their use of the couch at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, and now men in the whole of Norfolk and North Suffolk will have the ‘Gold Standard’ for prostate biopsies. They deserve no less.

"This substantial donation has substantially depleted our funds, so more fundraising to aid our patient work is called for.

"Sadly, like other charities, during the COVID-19 pandemic, our fundraising has been very adversely affected so we hope to see things improve in the future.”