Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital staff have earned praise after especially arranging for a bedbound 97-year-old North Lynn woman to watch her granddaughter's wedding in Cyprus.

Originally Doris Thorns was due to view newlyweds Cheryl Jones and Alan Raven on Thursday last week with her family friends but these plans were jilted when she was admitted to hospital and had to remain there due to Covid precautions.

But QEH Feltwell Ward were just what the doctor ordered by laying on a special screening – complete with balloons and cakes – of the ceremony at the Golden Coast Hotel, Protaras in Cyprus.

Doris Thorns in QEH (52469581)

The couple have now set up home at Brundall, near Norwich.

Jeanette Rodwell from Watlington, who with parents Joan and Malcolm Bush from St Germans had made the original plans with Doris, said: "Doris has been a North Lynner all her life.

"My mum and dad have been very, very good friends with 'auntie' Doris going back 50 years.

Cheryl Jones married Alan Raven on 14/10/21 at the Golden Coast Hotel, Protaras, Cyprus (52469530)

"We'd arranged for Doris and mum and dad to watch the wedding on Zoom at my house but Doris had to go into hospital and because of infection control I could not go and get her.

"We were very disappointed but the Feltwell Ward manager Samuel took it upon himself not only to get a screen so Doris could see the wedding but there were three helium heart shaped balloons, a table decoration with lights with Cheryl and Alan's names on it, and there were trifle and sponge cakes with hearts on them.

"They had dressed her up and someone had made a fascinator for her hair. Doris was overwhelmed by what had been done for her. Some of the staff sat and watched the wedding with Doris as technology was involved.

"She also had a box of brandy snap biscuits. They really did go the whole hog.

"She was so pleased; more so than if you’d given her a bag of money. We as friends and family cannot thank them enough for making Cheryl and Alan’s wedding as special as they could for Doris.

"Samuel was absolutely fabulous, I have to say. I just felt that the team on Feltwell Ward deserve some recognition for going above and beyond the call of duty."