Staff at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital have thanked the West Norfolk community for their continued support during COVID-19.

Staff from across QEH created a video sharing their thanks and best wishes to the Lynn and West Norfolk community for their overwhelming generosity and kindness during COVID-19 which has seen endless fundraising, donations of food and gifts and letters pour in.

The video featured QEH staff from many different departments including wards, admin teams, porters, radiology, estates and breast care.