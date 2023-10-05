A volunteer at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has been recognised for his work as ‘The Wednesday Wonderer’ at Channel 4 awards ceremony alongside the stars.

John Tripp, 70, is a former royal artillery soldier who has been volunteering at the QEH children’s ward for 26 years.

He was nominated for ‘The Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards’ by ward clerk Sharon Barrett, 46, and play specialist Sophie Carter, 27, who also attended the ceremony in London on September 24.

Jim is also a former royal artillery soldier (Picture: QEH)

Davina McCall hosted the evening (Picture: QEH)

Jim Tripp has volunteered at QEH for 26 years (Picture: QEH)

Sophie said: “Nothing is too much for Jim. Not only is he chief entertainer and toy-fixer, but he takes away the anxiety of children on the ward, supports family members and helps staff wherever he can.”

After being nominated, Jim was shortlisted by a panel of celebrity judges including The Sun’s editor-in-chief Victoria Newton, TV presenter Christine Lampard, Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds and boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

Davina McCall hosted this year’s event with other celebrities in attendance such as David Beckham, James Corden, Gordan Ramsey, Denise Van Outen and Gary Lineker.

During the evening, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described NHS workers’ dedication and commitment to public service as “inspiring”.

Jim, who has just celebrated his 70th birthday, volunteers for QEH’s Rudham Ward helping sick youngsters and their families. The Lynn grandad has even gained the nickname ‘The Wednesday Wonder’.

Despite not being crowned the winner on the night, Jim said: “I am so honoured to have been nominated for this award and I had the most wonderful time. I am so grateful to Sharon and Sophie for nominating me, but for me though, the biggest award is seeing the friendly faces from the youngsters on the ward.”

Sharon Barrett, Jim Tripp, Mandy Calvert and Sophie Carter (Picture: QEH)

The ceremony was broadcast on Channel 4 (Picture: QEH)

Jim was shortlisted by a panel of celebrity judges including Anthony Joshua (Picture: QEH)

The winner was Allan Cockram, 59, from Essex, who gives up his time to run the Brentford Penguins – the UK’s only football team for children with Down’s syndrome. He was presented with the award by Sir Keir Starmer and Myleene Klass.