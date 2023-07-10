A ward at Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in Lynn is celebrating after being shortlisted for two national awards.

The Feltwell Ward at the QEH has been shortlisted in two categories as part of the of the prestigious 2023 Nursing Time Awards.

It’s in the running for both ‘Care of the Older People Award’ and the ‘Patient Safety Improvement Award’ for their delivery of the ‘Let’s Get Moving’ initiative.

Team at QEH's Feltwell Ward celebrating being nominated for 2 prestigious nursing awards

The initiative which has been rolled out across the hospital aims to inspire teams to improve patient wellbeing and establish a joyful workplace environment.

Karon Strong, head of nursing for the division of medicine, said: “I am so proud of all of our teams across the Trust who have got behind this important campaign in which Feltwell are leading the way.”

She added: “Patients and relatives have also been crucial in developing ideas for ward-based activities which were implemented such as bingo, painting, drawing and crosswords.”

It’s now the third time the hospital has been nominated for these national awards with the CEO praising the trust.

Alice Webster, chief executive at QEH, said: “These high-profile national awards receive hundreds of entries every year and being shortlisted recognises that Team QEH’s nursing initiatives are contributing to innovation in the profession, inclusivity in the workplace, and patient safety and wellbeing.”

The winners of the Nursing Times Awards will be announced in October 2023 at a ceremony in London.

Reporting by Joe Bunker