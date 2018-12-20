Queen arrives at King's Lynn station for Sandringham holiday

The Queen arrived at Lynn railway station before being driven to Sandringham for her annual Christmas holiday.

Her Majesty was on the 10.42am Great Northern Service from London King’s Cross today (Thursday, December 20).

The Queen arrives at King’s Lynn Train Station, for her winter break at Sandringham. The Queen ios greated and walks with station Manager Graeme Pratt. Picture Matthew Usher.

The value of a first-class ticket was £58 for the one hour, 49 minute journey. She arrived just after 12.30pm.

One notable omission was the Duke of Edinburgh who did not travel with the Queen as he is believed to be making a separate journey by car.

She was greeted by Lynn station manager Graeme Pratt after she disembarked the train.

A team of security staff flanked the monarch who was also met with a host of photographers who she smiled at.

Sandringham Church will host the royals for a Christmas service. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also be in Norfolk for the festive period.