Queen arrives in West Norfolk for start of Christmas holiday

The Queen has arrived in West Norfolk for her Christmas and New Year break at Sandringham.

The 93-year-old monarch arrived by train into Lynn from London this lunchtime, from where she will be driven to the estate.

The Queen's arrival is a day later than what has become customary after yesterday's State Opening of Parliament, where the government outlined its legislative programme following last week's General Election.

HM The Queen arrives at King’s Lynn Station Platform 2, by train, ready to start her winter break. Station manager Graeme Pratt greets the Queen and walks her down the station. (24767616)

Her Majesty will be joined by many other members of the Royal Family for Christmas, though it is thought that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be absent.

The family traditionally attends church on Christmas Day, when thousands of wellwishers gather at the estate.

The Queen usually stays at Sandringham until after Accession Day, the anniversary of the death of her father, King George VI, in early February.

