Queen departs from King’s Lynn on train

The Queen returned to London on Wednesday after her Christmas and new year stay at Sandringham, catching the 11am train from King’s Lynn. Her Majesty was on her own for the journey, as the Duke of Edinburgh remained behind. She was met by station manager Graeme Pratt, before boarding the Great Northern train to King’s Cross, via Cambridge.

Her Majesty traditionally ends her sojourn in West Norfolk on or around February 6, Accession Day, the day her father died at Sandringham in 1952. MLNF18MU2014