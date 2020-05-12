Home   News   Article

Queen Elizabeth Hospital and royals mark International Nurses Day

By Ben Hardy
Published: 17:12, 12 May 2020
 | Updated: 17:20, 12 May 2020

Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are among those who have been recognising International Nurses Day today, in which the world marks the contributions that nurses make to society.

International Nurses Day is celebrated across the globe every year on the the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth.

And this year's celebration is especially fitting given that hospital staff have been working on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

