Queen Elizabeth Hospital and royals mark International Nurses Day
Published: 17:12, 12 May 2020
| Updated: 17:20, 12 May 2020
Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are among those who have been recognising International Nurses Day today, in which the world marks the contributions that nurses make to society.
International Nurses Day is celebrated across the globe every year on the the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth.
And this year's celebration is especially fitting given that hospital staff have been working on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.
