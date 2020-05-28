Home   News   Article

Queen Elizabeth Hospital domestic team's vital role in reducing the spread of coronavirus

By Lynn News Reporter
-
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 14:58, 28 May 2020
 | Updated: 15:00, 28 May 2020

The vital cog in the machine at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the domestic service team, has spoken about the full-on role it is playing in combating the present crisis.

Playing a key role in the day-to-day running of the QEH, domestics are reducing the spread of infection through deep cleans and a regular upkeep of all areas.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the team has seen their workload quadruple.

