Queen Elizabeth Hospital domestic team's vital role in reducing the spread of coronavirus
Published: 14:58, 28 May 2020
| Updated: 15:00, 28 May 2020
The vital cog in the machine at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the domestic service team, has spoken about the full-on role it is playing in combating the present crisis.
Playing a key role in the day-to-day running of the QEH, domestics are reducing the spread of infection through deep cleans and a regular upkeep of all areas.
Since the coronavirus outbreak, the team has seen their workload quadruple.
