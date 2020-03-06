Queen Elizabeth Hospital gears up for Covid-19 menace

Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital is geared up for tackling Covid-19 coronavirus but is urging people to think before seeking help there.

Two coronavirus pods were in place this week on site opposite the Inspire Centre.

But a QEH spokesman said as of yesterday they had not been used as the strong advice remains, “if you are worried that you may have the virus, phone 111 rather than go to hospital”.

A Coronavirus Unit is in place at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.. (30858248)

Anyone arriving at the QEH will see posters on the main entrance directing those concerned they may have the virus to go to the pods.

There the potential patient will find a phone to contact staff, who will come to swab them.

The spokesperson said: “So far Norfolk Community Health and Care have been swabbing patients at home after they have called 111.”

The QEH has earmarked Stanhoe ward as the place that any infectious patients wll be housed.

Elsewhere there was good news when it was reported that three pupils from Springwood High School who had been to Austria and then felt unwell upon returning home had tested negative for the virus.

A couple in Heacham are undergoing 14 days self-isolation after returning from the Tenerife hotel where an Italian had been found to have the virus, but have both tested negative.

