Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn declares internal critical incident

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn declared an “internal critical incident” after taking in a surge of seriously unwell patients yesterday.

A queue of ambulances were seen outside the hospital on Monday afternoon, but the hospital’s chief executive Jon Green said there was still capacity despite the challenging situation.

He said: “Due to the large number of seriously unwell patients arriving at the hospital along with significant levels of staff sickness, we called an internal critical incident.

“While the situation has been challenging and we have had beds available, I would like to praise all of our frontline staff for the dedication and hard work to care for our acutely unless patients.”

Mr Green said during the challenging time they have been working closely with partners across the healthcare system.

He added: “Our priority remains patient safety and our staff have worked exceptionally hard to maintain this at all times and I would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff for everything they have done for our patients.

“While we would not wish to deter anyone from seeking medical treatment, we would ask people to consider alternative options to A&E, such as consulting your local pharmacist, calling 111 or download our free Choose Well App.”