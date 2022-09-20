Hospitals in Norfolk, including the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in Lynn are seeking out extra beds for discharging patients this winter.

Bed blocking has been a long running issue in the county’s hospitals,

Around one in five patients were stuck at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in August.

Bed blockers is a term to describe patients who are far enough along in their recoveries that they no longer need hospital treatment, but can not be discharged until care services can be arranged, either in the patient's home where domicillary care is needed or until a care home placement can be found.

While the county’s hospitals are already in a precarious state, the situation is expected to get worse,.

The winter will be bringing in more patients and further pressure.

Now the NHS in Norfolk is looking for nursing and residential providers of care to step in to assist.

The spaces would have to be for people aged 65 and over,.

The aim is in providing short-term periods of care for patient discharges.

This includes discharges from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in Lynn and the James Paget University Hospital in Great Yarmouth.

Providers who are interested in stepping in must be able to offer a minimum of five beds.

They must be able to safely support people who have a high complexity of needs.

These would include those patients living with dementia.

It also covers patients that are at high risk of falls and who may be prone to wandering.

The beds will be commissioned to providers next month from Saturday, October 1 this year until Friday, March 31in 2023.

There is a finite budget for the initiative, although, it has not yet been finalised.