Queen Elizabeth Hospital receive £9,500 cheque after Gaywood woman conquers fear of water

A veteran fundraiser has given more than £9,000 to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital following her latest charity feat.

Bridget Wells, from Gaywood, conquered her fear of water by swimming the backstroke for two hours to raise money for the hospital’s Cancer Care and Treatment Fund.

And she has now handed over a cheque for £9,500 to hospital officials following the event, which was held at the Everlast Fitness Centre on the North Lynn Industrial Estate in May.

Bridget Wells. Picture: SUBMITTED

Bridget, 65, has spent the last year collecting sponsorship and arranging book sales and bingos to raise funds.

Bridget said: “I would like to thank everyone who has donated gifts, money or their time.

“You have all been fantastic in supporting me - I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

Bridget Wells and QEH staff at the cheque presentation. Picture: SUBMITTED

“I must mention my husband, Clive, who is a Healthcare Assistant at the hospital.

“He has been so patient with me during this time and I thank him for all his support and help.”

Bridget presented the cheque to Alan Brown, Vice Chairman and the team at the Macmillan Centre.

Mrs Wells hopes that the donation will go towards purchasing some new reclining chemotherapy chairs for the unit.

Since starting her fund raising in 1998, Bridget has raised a total of £63,500 for twelve different charities.