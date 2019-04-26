Queen Elizabeth Hospital receives birthday donations

A Lynn woman has handed over hundreds of pounds to support local cancer care after declaring she didn’t want any gifts to mark her recent 82nd birthday.

Instead, Edith Brown asked her relatives and friends for donations to Cancer Care and Treatment Fund at the town’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, to mark both her birthday and Mother’s Day.

Edith has now been, with her family, up to the Macmillan unit on the Gayton Road site to hand over a total donation of £355.

She said: “They kept asking me what I wanted for my birthday and I couldn’t think of anything so I thought it would be nice to give something back to the QEH.” to Edith, second right, is pictured above with her daughter Dawn Nunn, matron Dawn Slack and her husband, Michael.

