Queen Elizabeth Hospital road markings inspire community to create their own thanks to NHS

After creating road markings thanking the NHS at Lynn's hospital, the designer has now inspired others to make their own versions within the community.

Richard Wareham of RoadArt Road Markings agreed to brighten up the entrance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with two designs stating "Stay safe" and "Keep safe", as well thanking frontline workers.

Following this, residents on Gaskell Way, including Mr Wareham's two children, used coloured chalk for their own markings thanking key workers.