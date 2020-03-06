Queen Elizabeth Hospital staff take to the sky

Thrill-seeking staff at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be jumping out of a plane to raise funds for the building of a Maternity Bereavement Suite.

The sky diving challenge will take place on July 30, shortly after the hospital’s 40th birthday with an overall target of £185,000 needed for the suite.

The idea of the Bereavment Suite is to provide a dedicated and welcoming place for families who sadly lose their babies either during, or shortly after birth.

QEH staff members taking part in a skydive to raise valuable funds to go towards the building of a Maternity Bereavment Suite

It will also give them the opportunity to create precious memories in a dedicated space away from mothers giving birth.

Readers of the Lynn News voted for the suite as their Charity of the Year for 2020 in a poll.

A team of 40 staff members, including clinical, administrative and management employees will be taking to the air in July.

Lynn News Charity of the Year 2020 - QEH Maternity Unit Bereavement Suite logo

Kate Jackman, the hospital’s general manager for women and children, said: “Following the fantastic support from the Lynn News and their readers, it feels fitting that we do our bit as a team to help raise funds for our Bereavement Suite and we hope that once again the public will be able to support us by making donations”.

The hospital state having a purpose built facility will make a positive difference to patients going through a difficult time after their loss in a homely environment.

Over £200 has already been raised on a specific skydiving fundrasing page which can be found at https://justgiving.com/fundraising/qeh-skydivers.

Junior communications officer at the hospital, Katie Taylor said: “We are aiming to raise £40,000, tying in with the hospital’s 40th birthday.

“Every penny counts and we would be incredibly grateful of any donations.”

Laura Skaife-Knight, QEH deputy chief executive, said: “Our hospital has a special place in the heart of our local community. We look forward to celebrating the 40th anniversary.

“One of the many events we have arranged is a Team QEH skydive to raise money for our Bereavement Suite Appeal, with staff from across QEH signed up.

“I am very much looking forward to joining Team QEH for the big jump later in the year and thank everyone for supporting our hospital and fundraising efforts so that we can continue to improve services for our patients.”

Those wishing to support the Maternity Bereavement Suite can also donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/qehmaternitybereavementsuite .