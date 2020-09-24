Officials at Lynn's hospital have approved the purchased of the on-site BMI Sandringham Hospital.

The acquisition has been announced today and will see the Trust purchase the building and transfer 76 BMI staff to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

It will be used to create additional capacity at the Trust for planned NHS operations and procedures.

The Sandringham Hospital at the QEH in King's Lynn

The Sandringham Hospital previously offered private orthopaedic and imaging treatments under the ownership of BMI Healthcare Limited.

And now the purchase will increase the number of inpatient beds by 30 as well as securing an additional two theatres for the Trust.

Professor Steve Barnett, chairman at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital said: “The approval to complete our purchase of the BMI Sandringham Hospital from our Board and Governors’ Council is a big step forward and will allow our patients to access more timely care and treatments.”

It is hoped the Trust will also be able to use the site to offer a small private practice which will generate additional income for the Trust to be reinvested into NHS services – a model used by many NHS Trusts across the country.

The Trust will formally complete the purchase of the BMI Sandringham Hospital on Wednesday, September 30.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive at the hospital said: “The extra capacity will initially support our response to the coming winter period, allowing us to continue with planned elective operations or procedures despite increased emergency admissions which in the past, has seen some elective procedures postponed at short notice.

“Then, as we move into the summer period, it will support the work we are doing to further reduce our waiting lists.

"This is a really exciting step forward for our Trust, our patients and the communities we serve and one which is in keeping with our five-year strategy.

"We look forward to welcoming NHS patients to the site over the coming weeks and months.”

The funding for the purchase of the hospital has been provided by NHS England and NHS Improvement.

The cost of the purchase has not been revealed yet.

NHS patients who have had care transferred to the QEH should telephone 01553 613613 and speak to the relevant clinical team.

Other patients should contact BMI’s enquiry centre on 0800 092 2941.