Queen leaves from King's Lynn on train

By Mark Leslie
-
Published: 12:09, 11 February 2019
 | Updated: 10:04, 12 February 2019

The Queen went back to London by train from Lynn railway station today after her seven-and-a-half week Christmas and new year stay at Sandringham.

The Queen takes the train from Lynn station back to London. MLNF-19MU02030
Her departure from West Norfolk came a little later than normal. She usually goes back by train on or around February 6, which is Accession Day, the day she became monarch on the death of her father King George VI at Sandringham in 1952.

Her Majesty boarded the scheduled 10.44am service to King’s Cross, which left on time.

Picture: MATTHEW USHER MLNF-19MU02030

