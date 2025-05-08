A Gaywood woman who wants to share her “cheap and easy” cleaning tips with West Norfolk has produced her own book.

Camilla Tomala will be launching her book, titled ‘Camilla, Queen of Clean’, at a special interactive event at Lynn’s Custom House on Saturday.

The book shares tips on how to make your own cleaning materials out of natural products you may already have at home.

Camilla Tomola will be launching her book at the Custom House on Saturday

Camilla turned a negative experience into a positive one after she experienced a miscarriage in January last year.

While recovering at home, she watched the BBC show ‘Clean It, Fix It’ and was inspired to start making her own cleaning products out of natural ingredients.

After more than a year of trialling different combinations, Camilla has put together her almost 50-page book full of tips and tricks.

Camilla says having ingredients on hand, including baking soda, borax substitute and citric acid, can make cleaners that can be used all around the home.

She said: “Making things is so good for your mental wellbeing. It makes you happy, and it brings so much joy.

“We really need to reduce our plastic usage, and by making your own products, you will save money.

“You don’t need a product for every single thing in your house. They work really well and are better than the stuff you buy.”

Putting the book together has been a real family effort. Camilla’s sister, artist Katrine Cousins, designed the front cover and art.

Camilla’s mum, Inge-Lise Greaves, also helped edit and proofread the book. They used local company Prontaprint to make copies.

Inge-Lise said :”I’m a convert to making my own products. It is so easy to make and it works fantastically.”

Members of the public are being invited to Camilla’s book launch at the Custom House this Saturday from 2-4pm.

At the launch, people are invited to take part in a workshop, where Camilla will demonstrate how to make your own laundry detergent.