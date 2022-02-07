The eyes of the world were on West Norfolk on Saturday when the Queen held a pre-Accession Day reception.

Guests from the borough, including from the Little Discovers and West Norfolk Befrienders, were present at a laughter-filled event, where she cut a Platinum Jubilee cake.

When the Queen was presented by West Norfolk’s mayor Harry Humphrey with a copy of a “Loyal Address” written by primary schoolchildren from the borough, she gave a frank opinion on the public proclamations she has heard during her 70 years on the throne.

Mayor Harry Humphrey presented the Queen with a Loyal Address written by west Norfolk school children from Holly Meadows, Eastgate and St Michael’s-and a Platinum Jubilee Mosaic to mark her 70 year reign (54720277)

“Most addresses are usually pompous – this is so much nicer,” she said to laughter from guests.

The words read: “You have shown a caring manner, determination, and dedication to help other people. We think you’re doing a great job! We are very lucky to have had you as our Queen for so long.

“We are proud of you for helping us through this pandemic with your inspirational words, and by your actions setting a good example, especially as the last year has been so hard for you.”

Mr Humphrey also presented the Queen with a Platinum Jubilee Mosaic made by children at Churchill Park School.

Holly Meadows, Eastgate and St Michael’s primaries contributed to the Loyal Address, in a project co-ordinated by the learning and engagement officer at the Stories of Lynn, Rachael Williams.