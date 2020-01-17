Queen presents gold medal to former King's Lynn student in recognition of his achievements

A former Lynn student has received the Queen’s Gold Medal after achieving the highest A-level grades at King Edward VII (KES) Academy last year.

Arminas Bartkus, 18, who is originally from Lithuania, was presented with the award by the Queen on Sunday, in a KES tradition dating back to the 19th century.

Arminas said: “It was a surreal and unique experience, I am very proud of myself and I am very happy to have received this award and am ambitious to continue to achieve at a high level.

Presentation of KES Gold Medal to Arminas Bartkus... (26566937)

“I will never forget today.”

Arminas, along with his parents and his sister, were invited to Sandringham House for the annual presentation.

His dad Vaidas Simulis said: “Arminas worked very hard to achieve this award and put in extraordinary effort to do well in his A-level exams.

Presentation of KES Gold Medal ..left to right Arminas Bartkus, Rugile Simulyte, Vaidas Simulis and Lorena Simule. (26566936)

“We never expected to meet the Queen and it was a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet Her Majesty in a private audience.”

The group were accompanied by KES principal Sarah Hartshorn and Sandra Harvey, the former head’s PA who retired in September after 42 years of service at KES Academy, who was also presented to the monarch.

Ms Hartshorn said: “It was an absolute privilege to meet the Queen and be part of such a long tradition of the school – it is a rare opportunity.

Queen's Gold Medal presentation at Sandringham to former KES Academy pupil Arminas Bartkus. Pictured from left, Sandra Harvey, former PA to the headteacher, principal Sarah Hartshorn, Arminas Bartkus, Rugile Simulyte (sister), Lorena Simule (mother) and Vaidas Simulis (father). Picture: SUBMITTED. (26740985)

“Arminas was with us for seven years throughout his secondary education, and is an absolute credit to

the school, himself and his family.

“We are all very proud of him. He worked very hard and was dedicated to his studies.

“He was also kind and considerate in helping and supporting other students within his year and in the lower school.”

“I am sure he will do very well in his future studies.”