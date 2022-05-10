Lynn will be part of the Queen’s Baton Relay route during the build up to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The highly-anticipated route was unveiled today, as more than 180 communities in England will experience the Queen’s Baton on a journey spanning 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometres).

It's Lynn's turn on Saturday, July 9, when Great Yarmouth, Bury St Edmunds, Hinxton, and Cambridge will also be involved in East Anglia.

Birmingham 2022 is hosting the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay – a journey which brings together and celebrates communities across the Commonwealth. In England, the Queen’s Baton Relay will provide the opportunity for communities to experience the buzz and excitement for Birmingham 2022, as the 11 days of showstopping sport nears ever closer.

The relay is set to travel the length and breadth of England for a total of 29 days, before culminating at the opening ceremony for Birmingham 2022 on July 28.

Kicking off on Thursday, June 2, the baton will spend four days in London, coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend, celebrating The Queen’s 70th year as monarch and head of the Commonwealth.

Kadeena Cox receiving the baton from The Queen at the Queen's Baton Relay.

The baton will then resume the international journey, visiting the Falkland Islands, Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man, before touring home nations of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

It returns to England on Monday, July 4 to commence a 25-day tour of the regions.

Members of the public are encouraged to get involved with the celebrations and embrace the arrival of the baton. The Birmingham 2022 website will provide information on the events and where to line the route.

Thousands of batonbearers, each with inspiring backgrounds and stories, will have the honour of carrying the object through England, including those nominated in recognition of their contributions to their local community, whether that be in sport, education, the arts, culture or charity. Between 40 and 130 batonbearers will carry the baton each day, and the Relay will reach hundreds of villages, towns and cities during its tour of the country.

Ian Reid, chief executive of Birmingham 2022 said: “Whilst the Baton has been travelling across the Commonwealth, we have worked closely with local authorities in England to devise a route that engages with hundreds of communities, passing sport venues, historic sites, local schools and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

"Yet the Queen’s Baton Relay is far more than just a journey. It symbolises connecting people from every corner of the Commonwealth.

"And by the time the Baton returns to England for the final leg, 71 nations and territories will have already experienced the magic that comes with it.

“We hope that communities across the country join the excitement, attend events near them, line the streets to cheer on our incredible batonbearers and celebrate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”

CGF president Dame Louise Martin DBE said: “The Queen’s Baton Relay symbolises hope, solidarity and collaboration across the Commonwealth at a time when it is needed most.

"It continues to inspire people wherever it goes and creates huge excitement for Birmingham 2022 as it journeys towards the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on July 28.”

Minister for the Commonwealth Games, Nigel Huddleston, said: "The 2022 Queen's Baton Relay is coming home. Travelling the length and breadth of England, the Baton will bring the excitement of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games to every region of the country.

“The Relay marks the final countdown to the biggest sporting event to be held in the UK since London 2012, and I hope people come together and line their streets to celebrate this historic moment.”

Throughout May, the Queen’s Baton Relay continues its journey through the Caribbean and the Americas, with visits to St Kitts & Nevis, Antigua & Barbuda, Bermuda and Canada, amongst others.

For more information on the Queen’s Baton Relay, visit www.birmingham2022.com/qbr

The information provided on the route through England is subject to local authority approval and therefore could be subject to change.