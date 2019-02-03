Queen visits West Newton for church

The Queen attended church at West Newton this morning, prior to making presentations to local children.

The Queen at West Newton Church. (6932521)

A crowd of more than 100 sightseers waited outside the church to see the Queen, 92, dressed in a peach-coloured coat and hat walk from the church to the nearby village hall. She was not accompanied by any other members of the Royal Family.

The Queen was very happy to receive flowers from those who had waited patiently in the sunny, but chilly, morning weather, smiling warmly and chatting to the many well-wishers.

The presentations were made to the 21 children of the Sunday school and to the children's choir.

The Queen at West Newton Church. (6932528)

The Sunday school members played a large part in the service, performing a short play, 'Searching for Jesus', which told the story of the journey to Jerusalem to celebrate Passover when Christ was 12 years old.

After prizegiving from the Queen, the parents and children gathered in the village hall to take part in another short entertainment.

The Queen at West Newton Church. (6932532)

The Queen at West Newton Church. (6932540)

The Queen, who arrived at Sandringham shortly before Christmas, will return to London in the next few days after an eventful break here in West Norfolk, which will chiefly be remembered for the car crash in involving her husband, the Dukie of Edinburgh, 97.