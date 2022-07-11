Queen's Baton Relay reaches King's Lynn
Crowds gathered at Alive LynnSport on Saturday morning to see the arrival of the Queen's Baton Relay which is part of the proceedings for the Commonwealth Games.
The games begin in Birmingham on Thursday, July 28 and the baton is in the final part of its journey.
Mick Ennis, Eric Winstone and Sam Sherwin carried the torch around the track in a relay at the sport centre, supported by runners, with onlookers cheering and clapping them on.
Young people from varying sports clubs looked on, with home-made torches. West Norfolk mayor Lesley Bambridge, Stuart Dark leader of the borough council and MP James Wild attended the prestigious event.
