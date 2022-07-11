Home   News   Article

Queen's Baton Relay reaches King's Lynn

By Jenny Beake
Published: 11:05, 11 July 2022
 | Updated: 11:07, 11 July 2022

Crowds gathered at Alive LynnSport on Saturday morning to see the arrival of the Queen's Baton Relay which is part of the proceedings for the Commonwealth Games.

The games begin in Birmingham on Thursday, July 28 and the baton is in the final part of its journey.

Mick Ennis, Eric Winstone and Sam Sherwin carried the torch around the track in a relay at the sport centre, supported by runners, with onlookers cheering and clapping them on.

Commonwealth Games torch arrives in King's Lynn. Pictured centre; West Norfolk mayor Lesley Bambridge. MLNF-22AF07078
Young people from varying sports clubs looked on, with home-made torches. West Norfolk mayor Lesley Bambridge, Stuart Dark leader of the borough council and MP James Wild attended the prestigious event.

The Queen's Baton Relay is part of the Commonwealth Games proceedings. MLNF-22AF07070
Youngsters with their home-made torches. MLNF-22AF07071
Pictured on right: Mick Ennis. MLNF-22AF07072
Mick Ennis carries the torch as it passes through King's Lynn. MLNF-22AF07074
Commonwealth Games torch arrives in King's Lynn. MLNF-22AF07075
Pictured: Mick Ennis. MLNF-22AF07076
The Commonwealth Games torch passed through King's Lynn. MLNF-22AF07077
West Norfolk mayor Lesley Bambridge. MLNF-22AF07079
West Norfolk mayor Lesley Bambridge carries the torch. MLNF-22AF07081
Eric Winstone. MLNF-22AF07083
Eric Winstone carries the torch. MLNF-22AF07085
Commonwealth Games torch arrives in King's Lynn.MLNF-22AF07086
Sam Sherwin carries the torch. MLNF-22AF07087
Pictured Sam Sherwin.MLNF-22AF07088
People clapped as the Commonwealth Game torch arrives in King's Lynn. MLNF-22AF07090
People gathered as the Commonwealth Games torch arrives in King's Lynn. Pictured Sam Sherwin. MLNF-22AF07091
Young people gathered to see the arrival of the Commonwealth Games torch arrive in King's Lynn. MLNF-22AF07095
Youngsters applaud as the Commonwealth Games torch arrives in King's Lynn. MLNF-22AF07096
Youngsters observe the Commonwealth Games torch arriving in King's Lynn. MLNF-22AF07097
A youngster waves as the Commonwealth Games torch arrives in King's Lynn. MLNF-22AF07099
A youngster watches as the Commonwealth Games torch arrives in King's Lynn. MLNF-22AF07100
Commonwealth Games torch arrives in King's Lynn. Pictured Tony King. MLNF-22AF07101
Commonwealth Games torch arrives in King's Lynn. MLNF-22AF07104
Commonwealth Games torch arrives in King's Lynn. Pictured Tony King.MLNF-22AF07106
