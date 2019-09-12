Queen's horse King's Lynn triumphs in prestigious £300k race
King's Lynn is riding high on the turf this afternoon after a horse bearing the town's name won a £300,000 race.
The colt, owned by Her Majesty The Queen, was first past the post in the prestigious Wetherbys Racing Bank Two-Year-Old Stakes at Doncaster.
The contest was staged as part of the second day of the St Leger Festival at the South Yorkshire track.
King's Lynn, ridden by top jockey Oisin Murphy, took the lead in the closing stages of the six and a half furlong contest.
The Andrew Balding-trained runner impressively withstood late pressure to claim a first prize of more than £148,000.
Following the race, Murphy told ITV Racing: "It's amazing. I used to ride his mother at home a lot and Andrew's done a super job with him.
"Her Majesty will be thrilled. It was a nice performance.
"He's still quite raw. I think he's going to improve a lot from two to three. The boss will have a plan."
The success followed a promising debut run at Windsor last month, in which he finished second.