King's Lynn is riding high on the turf this afternoon after a horse bearing the town's name won a £300,000 race.

The colt, owned by Her Majesty The Queen, was first past the post in the prestigious Wetherbys Racing Bank Two-Year-Old Stakes at Doncaster.

The contest was staged as part of the second day of the St Leger Festival at the South Yorkshire track.

The Queen had a winner to celebrate as King's Lynn triumphed at Doncaster

King's Lynn, ridden by top jockey Oisin Murphy, took the lead in the closing stages of the six and a half furlong contest.

The Andrew Balding-trained runner impressively withstood late pressure to claim a first prize of more than £148,000.

Following the race, Murphy told ITV Racing: "It's amazing. I used to ride his mother at home a lot and Andrew's done a super job with him.

"Her Majesty will be thrilled. It was a nice performance.

"He's still quite raw. I think he's going to improve a lot from two to three. The boss will have a plan."

The success followed a promising debut run at Windsor last month, in which he finished second.