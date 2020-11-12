Queen's Privy Purse donation boosts COVID measures at King's Lynn's Little Discoverers

A Lynn charity for pre-school aged children with special needs has welcomed a donation from the Queen's Privy Purse.

The team at Little Discoverer's have used the donation to ensure that the organisation is following COVID restrictions and will be able to continue providing advice and support for the families of children with motor learning development difficulties.

Max Colley, Little Discoverers in King's Lynn receive donation from the Queen's Privy Purse (43089937)

Lauren Tuffs, team member at Little Discoverers said: "During this difficult time, we at Little Discoverers have done everything we can to keep our sessions running effectively and full of fun. The Queen’s donation from the Privy Purse has helped us to run our sessions as normally as possible during these uncertain times.

"We are very thankful to the Queen for her generous donation. The donation has supported us to make Little Discoverers a safe, fun (and sometimes messy) place where our families can attend and continue to work together."

Due to COVID restrictions children at the centre can no longer share equipment or be within 2 metres of one another.

Ivy Haylock, Little Discoverers in King's Lynn receive donation from the Queen's Privy Purse (43089941)

To comply with the new restrictions, the team have purchased additional resources including individual trays for sensory play, bubbles and fiddly toys.

They have also bought a floor sitter which will help children to sit independently and will enable face-to-face play between children and their parents.

Lauren added: "Spending the money on these items has allowed us to continue to run our sessions safely and have lots of messy fun with our families.

Mollie Carter, Little Discoverers in King's Lynn receive donation from the Queen's Privy Purse (43089939)

"Many of our smaller children love to explore the sensory trays by climbing in! Others love to look through the units and see what activities are inside."