1. TRUE OR FALSE? A single strand of spaghetti is called a spaghetto?

2. WHO AM I? Can you name the celebrities pictured above, plus the famous Channel 4 show they presented?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these is the odd one out?

Adele; Billie Eilish; Madonna; Shirley Bassey; Tina Turner; Whitney Houston

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ TV presenter Jill Dando was murdered

▶ Glenn Hoddle was sacked as England boss due to the controversy sparked by his comments about disabled people

▶ American TV series The Sopranos premiered in the UK

▶ The wedding of Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones took place in Windsor

5. WHAT'S BREWING: From which country does this well-known beer come?

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Which team won the recent Fifa World Club Cup?

7. POPTEASER: Who has released albums called Blondes Have More Fun, Foot Loose & Fancy Free and Atlantic Crossing?

8. WORDWISE: Which of these letters is the least used letter in the French language?

▶ J

▶ W

▶ Z

9. WHO... does the union the NUT represent?

10. IN… medicine, what name is given to a treatment that relieves symptoms rather than cures the underlying cause?

11. WHAT... heavy seven-letter word can you remove one letter from to get the number 80, but remove two letters from to get the number 8?

12. WHICH… district of London is usually considered to be bounded by Shaftesbury Avenue to the south, Oxford Street to the north, Regent Street to the west, and Charing Cross Road to the east?

13. WHERE AM I? Forever associated with an epic 1957 war film starring William Holden and Alec Guinness, in which modern country would you find this bridge?

ANSWERS: 1 True; 2 Richard Whiteley and Carl Vorderman; 3 They have all sung themes to James Bond movies apart from Whitney Houston; 4 1999; 5 Carlsberg is from Denmark; 6 Chelsea; 7 Rod Stewart; 8 W; 9 National Union of Teachers; 10 Palliative; 11 Weighty; 12 Soho; 13 Thailand, the film is the Bridge Over the River Kwai.