An ambitious project to wrap a village church with more than 50 quilted “hugs” is nearing completion.

For many months, the Friends of St Andrew’s Church at Little Massingham and Quilts 4 Care Leavers, have been working on a mammoth patchwork quilt project which will bring comfort to teenagers leaving the care system and help to restore the Grade 1-listed church which is on the “at risk” register.

The colourful quilted handiwork is to be exhibited at the church next Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12, before on Monday, May 13, the quilt tops will be wrapped around the building to give it one enormous “hug”.

The event is the culmination of months of work by quilt makers throughout the UK, from Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales to Norfolk and North Yorkshire to Hampshire and every county in between.

Rosemary Jewers, on behalf of the Friends, said: “The quilt makers are incredibly kind and gifted people who have come to the rescue of the Grade 1-listed church, currently on the Heritage England Buildings at Risk Register, the lead from the church roof having been stolen by thieves.

“The quilters loved the idea that their quilts (known as hugs) could, by drawing attention to its plight, help this ancient building, but they were equally delighted to know that, afterwards, the finished quilts would be given to many of the young people who leave the care system every year, providing comfort and warmth.”

The exhibition and Giant Hug event is free to attend but donations, however small, will help the Friends raise funds for urgent repairs to the church roof. Donations can be made at the exhibition, the Giant Hug event or via the fosalm.org website.

The exhibition will be open from 10.45am to 4pm on May 10 and 11 and from 1pm to 4.30pm on May 12.

Two of the quilted “hugs” which will help to surround St Andrew’s Church.

In July, Quilts 4 Care Leavers will return the quilts to Little Massingham and, after they have been viewed by the public for the last time, the completed quilts will be handed to local authorities to distribute to care leavers.

