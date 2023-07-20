A Lynn-based quilting group has described the outcome of its annual exhibition as excellent” and raised hundreds of pounds for charity.

The Samphire Quilters exhibited a number of quilts and other handmade items at Lynn’s St Nicholas Chapel last weekend.

Comparing the event to previous years, the treasurer of the group Helen Mace said that this year's exhibition was “absolutely excellent”.

Sisters Judeth Goldsmith and Angela Simpson.

“We were very very happy. I think people were still frightened to come last year because of Covid,” said Helen.

She added: “Everybody was so happy and we had some unbelievable comments. People were saying how beautiful they were and were asking how long they had taken to make.”

More than 300 people walked through the chapel doors at the weekend to see around 175 cataloged items that the 42 quilters have made in the past year.

Marlene Freeman and June Stone

A total of £500 was raised for the children's bereavement charity Nelsons Journey via a tombola offering handmade prizes.

Some £900 was also made for The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House.

Helen thanked staff at the chapel for their support of the exhibition and the group plan to hold another one next year.

Kirsty Finnigan & John Martin with a bench end made by Ann Crawley

The exhibition held at Lynn’s St Nicholas Chapel

Ruth Kentzer

St Nicholas Chapel was home to the Samphire Quilters last weekend

Rosalyn Stavely with some of her work

- Angela Simpson and Sandra Buckley

Beautiful handmade quilts made by 42 members were displayed

It’s the ninth year the Samphire Quilters have been exhibiting their work in St Nicholas Chapel in Lynn

Lots of people’s hard work was displayed at St Nicholas Chapel last weekend

Andy Robinson from Crafty UK in Lynn

Angela Pickering from Sew on with English Rule

Chair of Samphire Quilters Angela Simpson with Sandra Buckley (right)

Angela Pickering from Sew on with English Rule

Pue’s were utilised to display an array of quilts

Colin Coleman at the exhibition over the weekend

If you’re interested in joining the Samphire Quilters, the group meets once every other Monday evening from 7-9pm at North Lynn’s Discovery Centre as well as South Wootton’s Village Hall from 9.30am-4pm.