The Samphire Quilters hold successful exhibition in King’s Lynn’s St Nicholas Chapel
A Lynn-based quilting group has described the outcome of its annual exhibition as excellent” and raised hundreds of pounds for charity.
The Samphire Quilters exhibited a number of quilts and other handmade items at Lynn’s St Nicholas Chapel last weekend.
Comparing the event to previous years, the treasurer of the group Helen Mace said that this year's exhibition was “absolutely excellent”.
“We were very very happy. I think people were still frightened to come last year because of Covid,” said Helen.
She added: “Everybody was so happy and we had some unbelievable comments. People were saying how beautiful they were and were asking how long they had taken to make.”
More than 300 people walked through the chapel doors at the weekend to see around 175 cataloged items that the 42 quilters have made in the past year.
A total of £500 was raised for the children's bereavement charity Nelsons Journey via a tombola offering handmade prizes.
Some £900 was also made for The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House.
Helen thanked staff at the chapel for their support of the exhibition and the group plan to hold another one next year.
If you’re interested in joining the Samphire Quilters, the group meets once every other Monday evening from 7-9pm at North Lynn’s Discovery Centre as well as South Wootton’s Village Hall from 9.30am-4pm.