People are being invited to kick start the New Year by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Lynn.

The charity’s much-loved event is returning and anyone who joins this January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee, as part of a half-price sale, by using the code RFL23NY.

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone. To enter visit raceforlife.org

Cancer Research UK Race For Life Event at Houghton Hall on Tuesday 12th July 2022..The Event gets underway at Houghton Hall..Picture Paul Marsh.. (57944648)

Race for Life Lynn will be at Houghton Hall on Tuesday, June 27. There will be 3k and 5k distances.

Michael Jarvis, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the East of England, said: “January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active. We’d love as many people as possible to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“For some Race for Life is literally a walk in the park – slow and steady still wins. For others it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder. But what is certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”