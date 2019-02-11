Race is on to find 'fastest firm' as entries open for King's Lynn's Bespak GEAR 10K Corporate Challenge

Entries are now open for the Bespak GEAR Corporate Challenge, which will see staff from companies across the region hope to become the ‘fastest firm’ in the GEAR 10K in Lynn on Sunday, May 5.

Teams must have a minimum of five members, with the times of the first three home used to calculate the winners.

All teams taking part receive race-day hospitality in the Corn Exchange, a team photo, and running shirts with company logo and team name.

Entries are now open for the Bespak GEAR Corporate Challenge. Team Bespak are pictured. Picture: SUBMITTED. (7086182)

There are also trophies and prizes up for grabs for the winning teams and fastest male and female corporate team members.

Firms already signed up to the challenge include Stephenson Smart Group, Williams Refrigeration, Ward Gethin Archer and Specsavers.

Nicola Christian, of Run For All which organises GEAR, said: “The corporate run is a popular part of the 10K and brings a bit of friendly inter-firm rivalry to proceedings.

“We are enormously grateful to Bespak for their continued support.”

Dr Keyvan Djamarani, Bespak’s business president, said: “I hope, like us, you and your colleagues are getting their running shoes on and pounding the streets of King’s Lynn ready for race day.

“As everyone crosses the finish line they do so with a huge sense of achievement for themselves and their team.”

Organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, the GEAR 10K forms part of the Asda Foundation series of runs which, along with King’s Lynn, includes events in Lincoln, Sheffield, Leeds, York, Hull, Derby, Nottingham, Burnley, York and Middlesbrough.

For more information about the challenge go to www.runforall.com.