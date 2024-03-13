A racing driver has decided to spread his wings as he focuses on his new business endeavour on a town’s industrial estate.

Ryan Bensley, a 39-year-old racer from Lynn, opened Mortgage Synergy on the North Lynn Industrial Estate back in October and, alongside his team of three others, has been focusing on serving clients as best as he can.

This comes as the race ace appears in the line-up for the TCR UK Touring Car Championship, which begins this April.

Ryan Bensley with Tatiana Dring, Dale Farnham and Kay Gayton (front). Picture: Ian Burt

He is joined by Dale Farnham, with more than 16 years of finance advisory experience, Kay Gayton, with more than 15 years of admin and management experience, and Russian-speaking Tatiana Dring, who has six years of experience assisting people coming into the UK by helping them integrate into the local area.

Carrying eight years of industry experience himself, Ryan hopes that in the future the business will be able to expand much further than the town.

“We appreciate that when someone is buying a house, it is one of the most critical and stressful things they might do,” he said.

“We cater to each specific situation, there is no case too big, too small or too complex, we treat everyone as if they are our only client.

Alongside expert advice, Mortgage Synergy offers a fee-free service, life insurance, critical illness coverage and income protection.

“Our biggest source of business is word-of-mouth and client referrals which is a testament to the lengths we go to for our clients,” Ryan added.

Each team member is set on supporting the community as much as possible, whether it is working with the Purfleet Trust or sponsoring football teams and Ryan is keen to keep this going for the foreseeable future.

