An iconic racing legend from Lynn has been immortalised in a mural at the motorsport venue he once rode at.

One of King’s Lynn Stars’ greatest-ever speedway riders, Terry Betts, has been commemorated in a graffiti-style piece which champions all forms of motorsport that feature at the Adrian Flux Arena in Lynn.

Betts, who is now 81, competed in 649 meetings, Lynn’s most-ever appearances by a single rider. He was voted as the Stars’ best rider ever in 2005.

The Terry Betts mural

He won two World Team Cup titles and the World Pairs Championship in the 1970s during his 14 seasons at Saddlebow Road.

Betts’ face now features on the mural alongside Aylsham’s multiple world stock car title-winner Mat Newson and banger racing hero Nicky ‘Spud’ Young from Wisbech.

Betts, now 81, said: “To see yourself on the side of the stadium and know it’s something everyone can see makes me feel very honoured. I’m sure there’ll be lots of young people asking, ‘Who the hell is that?’ and why wouldn’t they? It’s 60-odd years since I started racing for Lynn.

Speedway rider Terry Betts. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

“It was such a big part of my life for 14 years, and we all grew up together, the club and the stadium as well. Back in my day, everything was green and yellow - I’ve never seen myself in blue.

“But it fits in with what Lynn is doing and hopefully the new breed will keep coming to visit because speedway is the best motorsport going. You can see all the action.

“To know people nominated me to be on the mural and that I haven’t been completely forgotten is marvellous.”

Other icons who have since passed away have also adorned the artwork that has been created on the outside of Adrian Flux.

The work has been completed by a renowned artist

They are Maurice Littlechild, responsible for bringing two-wheel action to the town in 1965, legendary speedway announcer and popular BBC commentator Edwin Overland, of Terrington St John, and Trackstar Racing co-promoter Paul Butler. Both died in 2024.

Street art company MurWalls designed and produced the showcase mural, and another closer to the road that proudly displays the Adrian Flux logo.

They have gained widespread praise for a number of headline-grabbing pieces of work, including a tribute to Liverpool football player Diogo Jota, who died alongside his brother in a car accident, and a piece on musician Ed Sheeran, who supports Ipswich Town Football Club.

Speedway rider Terry Betts. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

The project was commissioned to celebrate 10 years of the insurance broker sponsoring

Norfolk’s premier motorsport venue, formerly known as the Norfolk Arena. It took roughly two days to complete the artwork with staff at the Arena having helped prep the walls before Murwalls arrived in West Norfolk.

Gerry Bucke, the Adrian Flux general manager, said: “The mural looks incredible and we couldn’t be happier with how the project went. The detail really has to be seen in person to be appreciated.

“Our name is intrinsically linked to the venue now but we still know what matters most – the names and faces of those people who have played a huge part in providing sporting entertainment to thousands of people over the years. It’s fitting that seven of the most important figures have been honoured now and forever more.”

You can watch a video of the mural being created via the Adrian Flux website.