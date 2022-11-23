Former colleagues of a popular Lynn radio station from the past 30 years met up for a reunion at the town's Dukes Head Hotel at the weekend.

On Saturday, 40 people - from the very first members of KL.FM staff in 1992 right through to its closure in 2020 - came together for the reunion.

The get-together was organised by Simon Rowe who had worked at KL.FM for 23 years.

Reunion of King's Lynn KLFM at The Dukes Head Hotel

Simon, who is now director and presenter at Radio West Norfolk, said: "Myself and Dave King were sitting in the pub one day and thought 'wouldn't it be nice to get everyone back together' so I started organising it."

He added: "It was amazing to see so many old faces, some who I had not seen or anyone else had not seen in decades.

"Once everyone had arrived, there were like little pockets of different eras of KL.FM.

"Everyone just carried on from where they left off, even if it was seven years ago or 17.

"It was proper nostalgic, it was great."

The launch sequence that was aired on July 1, 1992 was played at the reunion, and pictures and memories from over the years were also shared.