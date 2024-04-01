A radio journalist who has broadcast the news to West Norfolk residents for more than 25 years has been honoured after she announced her retirement.

Jill Bennett has been working for BBC Radio Norfolk since it started broadcasting in 1980 and has been its West Norfolk editor for the past 25 years.

She will hang up her microphone for the last time on April 12 - the exact date she started at the BBC 44 years ago.

From left: Tim Baldwin, digital communications officer at West Norfolk Council, Sharon Clifton, former communications manager at the borough council, Philippa Sillis, communications and engagement officer at the borough council Cllr Margaret Wilkinson, Mayor of Lynn and West Norfolk (sat down), Lorraine Gore, chief executive of the borough council, Cllr Jo Rust, cabinet member for people & Communities at the borough council, Jill Bennett, BBC West Norfolk editor and Cllr Terry Parish, leader of the borough council

Jill was recently invited to the Mayor’s Parlour at Lynn Town Hall to mark her retirement and the contribution she has made to West Norfolk.

As well as the mayor Cllr Margaret Wilkinson, the deputy mayor Cllr Paul Bland attended, alongside the chief executive of the borough council Lorraine Gore, council leader Terry Parish and deputy leader Jim Moriarty.

It was also arranged to take place on the day of full council meeting so Jill was able to say her goodbyes to many of the borough councillors before the meeting started.

Jill Bennett with Werst Norfolk Mayor Margaret Wilkinson

Mayor Cllr Wilkinson said: “Jill Bennett has been the voice of West Norfolk for the last 25 years and ensured that our news and views have been heard.

Jill was presented with a retirement gift

“She has made a valuable contribution to our community and I hope to see this continue after she leaves the BBC.”