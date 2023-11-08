A Lynn-based radio station has aimed to spread a bit of extra festive cheer this Christmas after announcing two brand extensions.

A bit of country is also on the itinerary for KL1 Radio, which has launched two extensions to offer listeners 24 hours of constant music.

KL XTRA will offer a pop-up radio service to local organisations and event companies who can use an online and DAB service to ‘own a temporary radio station’ for a week or a month depending on how much time they need.

The KL1 Radio team at an event earlier this year

Their Christmas station will have back-to-back festive music without presenters. This will enable shops, offices and factories a ready-made festive music outlet from their local radio station.

This service will be available online and on DAB from Monday, November 6.

The team at KL1 believe that KL XTRA might be the first AI-powered 24-hour radio offering in the UK.

After demand from listeners, KL1 has also launched KL Country, which will air 24 hours a day and initially be music-led, although the station is looking to expand its team of presenters to man this station on a permanent basis.

Programme controller Richard Dix said: “We have had a huge response to KL1 Radio, and we feel that launching KL XTRA and KL Country will add to our commitment to the local community and economy.”