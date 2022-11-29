A radio station in Lynn has announced the launch of a new service where organisations can ‘own a temporary radio station.’

KL1 Radio, which has recently launched its DAB service, has introduced KL XTRA, which will launch on Thursday.

KL XTRA will kick off December with back-to-back festive music and will be music led without presenters, so that shops, offices and more can benefit from a readymade Christmas music outlet.

Introducing KL XTRA, a pop-up radio station for local services to use (60932770)

It will also be offering a pop-up radio service to local organisations and event companies to completely take over the station for as long as they need.

Programme controller Richard Dix said: “We have had a huge response to KL1 Radio following our recent DAB launch and we feel that launching KL XTRA will add to our commitment to the local community and economy.

“We would love to hear from anyone planning an event in West Norfolk for 2023 and beyond and work with them to maximise their exposure with their own pop-up radio station.”

KL1 radio presenters, Richard Dix (left), Jay Harrison and Paul Baker (right) (60954062)

The music on KL XTRA for the festive period will feature classic songs, new recordings of traditional Christmas music alongside party mixes.

This service will be available online and on DAB from the beginning of December.

To enquire about using KL XTRA for an event, get in touch by emailing: studio@kl1radio.co.uk or call 01553 886999.