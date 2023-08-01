Cadets from Lynn played a key role at the annual Sandringham Flower Show, including getting to meet and speak with the King and Queen.

The RAF Air Cadets from the 42F (King’s Lynn) Squadron had important tasks assigned to them, including raising the Royal Standard as the King and Queen arrived, checking in invited guests to the Royal Warrant Holders hospitality tent, organising the disabled parking, and helping these visitors as they arrived.

The cadets also formed an Honour Guard for the Royal visitors. As in previous years, but for the first time as Monarch, His Majesty King Charles and Queen Camilla met and spoke with the cadets.

The Air Cadets formed an Honour Guard for the visitors. Credit: MOD

The cadets were then given free time to explore the show, and had their photo taken at the Army Air Corps helicopter.

The cadets had their photo taken at the Army Air Corps helicopter. Credit: MOD

The tradition of the cadets parading at the Sandringham Flower Show is a longstanding one, lasting over two decades. Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother was a former patron of the cadets. After her death, the then Prince Charles, Prince of Wales took over as patron and continued the tradition of meeting and speaking to the 42F’s Honour Guard.

Air Cadets from Lynn had the chance to meet His Majesty, King Charles and Queen Camilla. Credit: MOD