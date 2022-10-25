A loud bang heard in West Norfolk this afternoon was a sonic boom caused by a Hawk jet, the RAF has confirmed.

Residents across the area reported hearing a noise which they described as like an "explosion" at around 1.10pm.

An RAF spokesperson said: "The sonic boom heard in East Anglia was inadvertently caused by a RAF Hawk aircraft completing a high speed dive as part of an air test schedule.

A Hawk T1 jet similar to this created a sonic boom over West Norfolk today. Picture: iStock/Ryan Fletcher

"Any inconvenience caused to local residents is regretted.”

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 stated that a Hawk aircraft, given the flight name Vulcan81, was over the area at the time, having taken off from RAF Cranwell at 12.47pm and returning to RAF Scampton - home to the Red Arrows - just before 2pm.

The tracker suggests the jet did a few laps above the town's skies, before heading towards The Wash to return to Lincolnshire.

A sonic boom is the sound associated with the shock waves created whenever an object travels through the air faster than the speed of sound.

Sonic booms generate enormous amounts of sound energy, sounding similar to an explosion.