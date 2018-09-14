RAF Marham personnel join veterans and civic dignitaries in remembrance

Battle of Britain service at King's Lynn's Tower Gardens, September 2018. Photo: SUBMITTED. (4123379)

Service personnel from RAF Marham joined together with veterans and civic dignitaries as they gathered in Lynn’s Tower Gardens on Monday to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The service, which was led by Father Joshua Bell, from All Saints Church, included wreath layings.

Gary Walker, RAF Association branch secretary, said: “The Battle of Britain was arguably the most significant battle of the Second World War, which saw the first major defeat of German forces and had it not occurred the war could have taken an entirely different course.

"It is therefore right that we should gather each year to pay our respects and to commemorate those who paid the ultimate price during those dark days, as well as remembering those still serving with the RAF on current operations, in particular those from our local base at RAF Marham.”

Photo: SUBMITTED.