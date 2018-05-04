Raft races set to return to Hilgay this summer

A popular charity event is set to make a splash when it returns to Hilgay in July.

Hilgay Raft Races, which are organised by Downham Market Rotary Club and local butcher Ali Dent, will be held on the River Wissey on Sunday, July 8.

This year, the event is in aid of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

The races will be hosted by Wally Webb of BBC Radio Norfolk and guests can also expect the Hilgay Duck Race.

Gates open at 12 noon, entrance is £1 and concessions and under 12s get in for free.

Organisers are still looking for crews of four from clubs, societies, schools, businesses, or groups of friends or family to take part.

To find out more, or for race entry forms, contact Mr Dent at his shop or call him on 01366 387686.