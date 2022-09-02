Changes are being made in the next two weeks on the rail route between Lynn, Cambridge and London King's Cross while track defects are repaired.

The prolonged spell of dry weather has caused the ground beneath the track along the Fen Line between Cambridge and Lynn to shrink, affecting the track above.

Network Rail has introduced speed restrictions to allow rail services to run safely and to prevent further damage to the track.

These restrictions are adding up to 30 minutes' delay on services to and from London and causing knock-on delays across the Great Northern network.

To repair the faults, the track will be realigned using an engineering train.

From tomorrow, the following changes will be introduced:

London King's Cross to Lynn services will run between Lynn and Cambridge only.

London King's Cross to Ely services will also not be running.

These changes are likely to continue until at least September 18, although it may be possible to run some additional services to and from Ely - with details set to be confirmed in the coming days.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail's route director for Anglia, said: "We have introduced speed restrictions on the Fen Line because of track defects caused by the ground drying out beneath the track during the dry weather.

"Speed restrictions will prevent further damage and allow a service to operate while we work to carry out the repairs. I am very sorry for the delays and thank passengers for their patience while we carry out these repairs."

Great Northern and Thameslink customer services director Jenny Saunders said: "We're sorry we have to change our rail service between King's Lynn, Cambridge and London but it is absolutely essential to ensure the continued safe running of our trains and to give our customers a dependable service, especially now that the schools are back.

"Some of our trains between London and Cambridge or Ely won't run which will make other services busier, and passengers for stations along the route to King's Lynn will have to change at Cambridge until the direct service can be restored."