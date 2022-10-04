Network Rail have confirmed a return to normal scheduling to trains running from King's Lynn into London as of tomorrow (Wednesday October 5)

The hot weather had caused a shrinkage in ground under train tracks which needed repairing.

Disruption between Lynn and Ely meant that trains were running slower than usual.

Track repairs made between Kings Lynn and London King's Cross (59772864)

Network Rail has now carried out work to realign the track and remove most of the speed restrictions that were imposed to enable the rail service to run safely and to prevent further damage to the track.

This means that while services will return to their usual schedules from tomorrow, some journey times may be slightly increased.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We have carried out repairs as quickly as possible to reinstate the usual timetable between Kings Lynn, Cambridge and London. I want to thank passengers for their patience while we carried out this work.”

Customer Services Director for Great Northern and Thameslink Jenny Saunders said: “I'd really like to thank all our passengers between Cambridge and King's Lynn for their patience while this work was carried out.

“This Wednesday we'll be able to remove the hourly shuttle we've been running on the Fen Line and restore our direct services between King's Lynn, Cambridge and London.

“Services to and from King's Lynn will no longer have to finish early each evening for engineering work and there will be an extra train every hour into London King's Cross as a result, creating more space for our passengers.”

For more information, visit Greater Northerns website here.