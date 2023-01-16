The prospect of a new railway station to serve a planned 4,000-home development has been talked down by council officials.

The station would serve the proposed ‘urban extension’ at West Winch and, at its narrowest point, would lie about one kilometre from the Fen railway line.

The route runs from Lynn down to Downham and onwards to Cambridge and London – and the idea of a new station being created close to the West Winch project has previously been raised.

Downham Market Railway Station

But at a meeting of the borough council’s regeneration and development panel on Tuesday, January 10, there was little enthusiasm for the idea from council officials, who pointed out the cost and distances involved.

The point came up in a question from independent councillor Alun ‘Tom’ Ryves, who said: “I would like to think that someone, somewhere, within perhaps the county council, is taking a very serious look at the advantages of a new railway station south of Lynn, and what would do for this area.”

But a council officer responded: “I’m slightly confused, because there is no railway going through the site, so you could have a railway station but it does rather need a railway to connect to.

King's Lynn Railway Station

“You certainly couldn’t divert the railway to run into that site, because it would just make the scheme ludicrously expensive.”

Mr Ryves replied: “Come, come – there is a railway line going south from Lynn, and a station there could be designed… It’s a cycle ride from the site.”

The panel’s Conservative chair, Judith Collingham, curtailed the discussion at that point however, saying it was out of the scope of the masterplan document for the development, which was what councillors were discussing.

Officers were more positive about the prospect of creating new cycle infrastructure to link the development with Lynn.

An officer said: “We are looking at how the overall Lynn cycle routes can link into West Winch – if there are opportunities to develop those links, then we will do that.”

She added that a proposed cycle path along the Puny Drain could potentially provide connectivity to the existing Lynn and Watlington railway stations by bike.