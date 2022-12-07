A Lynn travel company has been recognised at a prestigious awards ceremony.

The Railway Touring Company has been named 'best small travel company for rail holidays' 2021/22 at the British Travel Awards (BTA).

The awards are an annual event, where travellers are asked to vote on customer service, product offering and the best holidays across various categories.

It is not the first time The Railway Touring Company has come out top in the vote, as the business also won the BTA for best small specialist interest holiday company in 2020 and best small rail holiday company in 2019.

Established 26 years ago, The Railway Touring Company has built a reputation for UK and international rail-themed holiday expertise as well as for organising mainline steam day trips.

In 2023 it is offering holidays exploring, for example, Scotland, Snowdonia and the Lakes, but also across Europe with the likes of 'Rail and Fjords of Norway' and, far beyond, such as 'Colorado and the Rocky Mountains Steam Tour'.

Kelly Osborne, The Railway Touring Company’s MD, said: "We want to thank all our customers who took time to vote for us and I'd like to thank the team here for their tremendous work.

"Everyone at The Railway Touring Company is passionate about rail travel and particularly heritage rail.

"We are constantly researching routes and destinations in the quest to provide unique and interesting holidays and days out.

"This accolade makes all that dedication worthwhile."

A spokesperson for the BTA said: "The British Travel Award winners' logo is a clear indicator that customers have enjoyed a great holiday with that company, and felt strongly enough about their experience to vote.

"Well done to The Railway Touring Company."

The awards were presented at a ceremony on November 29, hosted by Alison Hammond from ITV's 'This Morning' with a special performance from Strictly's Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice.

In another major coup for The Railway Touring Company, the team is working in partnership with the National Railway Museum in 2023 to provide a series of mainline steam day tours hauled by 60103 Flying Scotsman to celebrate the famous locomotive's centenary.