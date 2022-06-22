A reminder to all rail passengers: there will be no services at West Norfolk stations – King’s Lynn, Watlington and Downham – on RMT union strike days, Thursday, June 23 and Saturday, June 25.

Travellers wishing to use Great Northern services to Cambridge and London King's Cross over the remaining non-strike days until Sunday, June 26 should expect severe disruption and amended timetables, so are urging essential travel only.

On Sunday, no trains will run before 0715, however after that the regular Sunday service will operate.

RMT members at parent company Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) did not vote for strike action, however, the operator depends on Network Rail signallers and engineers to keep its trains moving, and its services connect with many lines and stations managed by other operators whose staff are taking action.

Overall on Southern, Gatwick Express, Great Northern or Thameslink routes, due to earlier finishes on strike days, each day that follows will be severely impacted, with fewer trains able to run.

Disruption is expected to last until the end of the weekend.

Angie Doll, chief operating officer, Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “We’re sorry to say that people should only travel by rail between 21 and 26 June if absolutely necessary due to strike action by RMT members at Network Rail and other train companies. Unfortunately, there will be very few train services and some routes will be closed altogether on strike days.

“Services will start much later than normal and finish early. All this may lead to very busy trains and possible delays. Passengers should plan ahead and think about travelling at another time.

“Strikes are terrible for passengers, especially as the country is starting to recover from the pandemic and return to rail. We urge the RMT to work with Network Rail and train operators to find a swift solution.”

Full details on industrial action can be found on the following web pages:

Journey planners have been updated to show the service expected today (Wednesday, June 22, a non-strike day), Thursday, June 23 (strike day) and Friday, June 24 (non-strike day) with Saturday, June 25 (strike day) to be updated imminently and Sunday, which will also have a late start-up, on Saturday.