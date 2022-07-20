The Fen Line Users Association (FLUA), which represents users of the railway line from Lynn to Cambridge, has won two awards in Railfuture’s annual Rail User Group competition.

FLUA secretary Mark Collins travelled down to Bristol for the awards ceremony where he was presented with a Gold Award for best newsletter and said: “We gave our newsletter a complete makeover back in 2018 which has been very well received.

"It was especially pleasing to win this award as we were up against a strong field of contenders from all over the country.”

Former MD of South West Trains, Stewart Palmer (left) presenting the awards to FLUA secretary Mark Collins.

FLUA also received a Silver Award for its work campaigning in connection with the longer eight-car trains which started running in December 2020.

Mark added: “This award reflects not just the hard work of our present committee but also all the effort put in over the years by previous committee members. Our commitment remains for a full half-hourly service on the Fen Line throughout the day and, although there are several challenges to overcome to achieve this, we will continue campaigning to keep this at the top of the region’s transport agenda.

He also appealed for more members to join FLUA saying: “The more supporters we have, the stronger our voice.”

FLUA silver award frame.

Railfuture’s president, Christian Wolmar, a well-known authority on railways who has written numerous books on the subject, wasn’t able to attend in person as he’d tested positive for Covid but congratulated all the award winners via Zoom, with vice president, and former MD of South West Trains, Stewart Palmer presenting the awards.

Railfuture director Roger Blake, who organises the competition, commented: “This year’s entries were of a very high standard and reflect the hard work of voluntary organisations up and down the country in their efforts for improved rail services.”

Railfuture is Britain's leading independent organisation campaigning nationally and locally for a rail system which will provide better, value-for-money rail services for both passengers and freight, over a bigger rail network.

For more information on FLUA contact them at: fluasecretary@flua.org.uk or visit their website at www.flua.org.uk