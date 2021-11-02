Plans to install a form of glazed railings at a popular Lynn waterfront venue would damage the surrounding area, council officials say.

Two previous proposals for the development of a glazed balustrade at Marriotts Warehouse on the South Quay were withdrawn without a decision being reached.

But councillors are being urged to turn down this proposal, for an installation of glazed panels and stainless steel posts, when they meet at Lynn's town hall next Monday.

Marriott's Warehouse on Lynn's South Quay.. (52819714)

Officials say the plan for the installation around the site's outdoor seating area would cause harm that could not be justified in planning terms.

Their report said the scheme would be "in stark contrast to those of the warehouse, the quayside paving and other historic buildings nearby.

"It preserves nor enhances those elements of the setting that make a positive contribution to the heritage asset or better reveal its significance."

Heritage and conservation officials have also objected to the application, submitted on behalf of the site's trustees, though they say the use of "more traditional" materials may address their concerns.

Concerns have also been raised in comments from the Lynn Civic Society included in officers' report to the committee.

The group said: "In general we support this opportunity to enhance the frontage of this landmark building and the waterfront in general – but we think there might be more distinctive and complementary solutions than an off-the-shelf steel and glass product."

The report said the application had been called in by the borough's deputy mayor, Lesley Bambridge.