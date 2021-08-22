Rain stays away (just) for King's Lynn GEAR 10k today

It is not just the winning it is the taking part that counts and today’s Grand East Anglian Run (GEAR) highlighted the efforts of everyone, young, old, small, big, running, walking.

The aim pure and simple was to get across that finish line so they were all winners!

Organised by Run For All the event, one of many across the country, is part of the lasting legacy of the late fundraiser Jane Tomlinson who raised £1.85 million for charity by completing a series of challenges, despite suffering terminal cancer.

There was no 2020 GEAR because of Covid and this year's event was pushed back from its normal spot of the first Sunday in May, so it was just great to have it back.

The weather suited many of the runners in the first race of the day at 9am, a distance of 10k, seeing some 3,000 entrants.

It was misty, slight humid and the rain stayed at bay, however it rained during the children's Mini GEAR.

Stuart Dark, West Norfolk Council leader raised the flag to start the 10k. He said “It’s really great to welcome you here to King’s Lynn and have a great race.”

Borough mayor Harry Humphrey said: ''It is a tribute to the Jane Tomlinson and Run for All team, for their organisation and working all through the night and the logistics of the road closures, being in control of the event and directing people on the day.

"It's wonderful to see the smaller number of people who are running for personal reasons and personal charities and what a great event it is".

There was a fantastic atmosphere, with perfect running conditions, as hugely-supportive crowds cheered the runners around the route, which featured the town centre, River Ouse pathway, The Walks and a number of historic buildings including Red Mount and the Custom House.

First across the finish line was Adam Mussett in a time of 32mins 33secs. Neil Adams took second place in 34mins 16secs with Wayne Lathwell third in 34mins 24secs.

Olivia Walwyn was the first woman home in 37mins 01secs followed by Amy Beck who clocked 37mins 42secs for second spot and Lucy Mapp who took third in 38mins 22secs.

The GEAR 10K wheelchair winner today was Peter Downing in 55mins 37sec.

There was plenty of friendly rivalry in the Bespak by Recipharm GEAR 10K Corporate Challenge in which teams battled to be crowned fastest team in the race. The results will be announced soon.

Also popular was the Bespak Mini GEAR - a 1.2-mile fun run for people of all ages and abilities, with every finisher receiving a Mini GEAR medal and a goody bag to show off their achievements.

As one of the region’s most popular charity road runs, the event is expected to generate a huge cash boost for local charities including the event partner charities the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, West Norfolk Mind, the Purfleet Trust, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, Forward, the Benjamin Foundation, Headway, Theresa’s Tiny Treasures and Nelson’s Journey

Tim Jenkins community fundraiser for EACH said: "We hope today brings some funds to the charity.”

Tristan Batley-Kyle, head of events at Run For All, which organises the event in partnership with Alive and King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, said: “We are delighted with the success of today’s GEAR’s 10K. It was wonderful to see so many runners and spectators turning out for an event that supports the work of some great causes.

“We are particularly grateful to the excellent voluntary groups of Eventeers who gave up their time to ensure everyone enjoyed a safe run.”

Entries are open now for the 2022 GEAR 10k and Bespak by Recipharm Mini GEAR with discounted entries available for the 10k until midnight tomorrow.

The 2022 event will take place on the usual event weekend of Sunday, May 1. For more details, go to www.runforall.com.

